The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

University students give harrowing accounts of sexual assault, harassment in national survey

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated March 23 2022 - 4:24am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australian university students have detailed harrowing accounts of sexual harassment and assault in a national survey into the prevalence of the problem on campus.

A student survey has shown the prevalence of sexual harassment and assault in Australian universities. Picture: Shutterstock
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.