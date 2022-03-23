The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber only

Stephen-Smith defends handling of release of COVID-19 data

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated March 23 2022 - 5:51am, first published 4:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith has defended ACT Health's handling of releasing COVID-19 information. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith has defended the way ACT Health handled releasing information about COVID-19 patients but has admitted her office and the directorate have had "robust conversations" about the public's access to information.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.