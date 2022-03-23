Stephen-Smith defends handling of release of COVID-19 data

Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith has defended the way ACT Health handled releasing information about COVID-19 patients but has admitted her office and the directorate have had "robust conversations" about the public's access to information.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.