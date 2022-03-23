The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Police seek to identify two men after 'serious assault' in Garema Place

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated March 23 2022 - 5:35am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police urged the men identified in the pictures to come forward. Picture: Supplied

ACT police have released the images of two men they are seeking to identify following a "serious assault" in Garema Place in the early hours of Saturday February 12.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.