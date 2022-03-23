The Canberra Times
The Ukulele Republic of Canberra and Friends perform free concert

Megan Doherty
Updated March 23 2022 - 6:14am, first published 5:49am
The Ukulele Republic of Canberra performs on Sunday.

The Ukulele Republic of Canberra and Friends will perform a free special concert on Sunday at Stage 88 in Commonwealth Park, from 1.45pm to 6pm.

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

