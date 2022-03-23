The Canberra Times
Zed Seselja flags Canberra convention centre upgrade

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
March 23 2022 - 11:30am
ACT Liberal Senator Zed Seselja is going with rejuvenation of Canberra's outdated National Convention Centre over rebuild.

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent.

