Greens push for vacancy tax inquiry in bid to bring more homes to market

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
March 23 2022 - 1:01pm
The ACT Greens Johnathan Davis. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Greens will push for an inquiry into how vacancy taxes could be rolled out across the ACT in an effort to prevent property owners from leaving potentially habitable homes and shops gathering dust.

