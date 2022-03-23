Greens push for vacancy tax inquiry in bid to bring more homes to market

The Greens will push for an inquiry into how vacancy taxes could be rolled out across the ACT in an effort to prevent property owners from leaving potentially habitable homes and shops gathering dust.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
