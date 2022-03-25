The Canberra Times
Why I still love the Oscars

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
March 25 2022 - 6:30pm
My favourite man at this time of year. Picture: Shutterstock

I love the Oscars. I don't know why. For years I would settle in for the day and watch it live, from the red carpet to the final award presentation. I'd marvel at the dresses, have my favourite films, cry during the "in memoriam" presentation, shake my fist when my favourites didn't win, be rather smug that I had seen all the nominated best picture films. Things have changed.

