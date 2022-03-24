'An employee's market': Barr flags pay increases for ACT public servants

The ACT government knows it will need to offer wage and superannuation increases, alongside attractive working conditions, in a tight labour market as part of enterprise bargaining rounds with its public servants, the Chief Minister has said.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
