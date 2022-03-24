Asbestos found on walking track around national museum

Part of Acton Peninsula has been fenced off from the public, after asbestos was found in the soil of a walking track running next to the west basin, around the National Museum of Australia.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.