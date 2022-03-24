The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Asbestos found on walking track around national museum

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
March 24 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Burley Griffin's west basin, with the National Museum of Australia in the foreground. Picture: Supplied

Part of Acton Peninsula has been fenced off from the public, after asbestos was found in the soil of a walking track running next to the west basin, around the National Museum of Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.