'A profound difference': New fund for Mr Fluffy asbestos victims opens on Friday

Dan Jervis-Bardy
Dan Jervis-Bardy
March 24 2022 - 6:30pm
James Wallner died of mesothelioma last May, just days after the ACT and Commonwealth announced the new scheme. Picture: Supplied.

Former Mr Fluffy residents who contract mesothelioma will be able to recoup lost earnings and have all medical expenses covered, under a landmark financial support scheme which opens on Friday.

