Emissions reduction fund under scrutiny: What does it mean?

Dan Jervis-Bardy
Alex Crowe
Dan Jervis-Bardy, and Alex Crowe
March 24 2022 - 6:30pm
Australia's Emissions Reduction Fund is facing allegations of serious mismanagement. Picture: Shutterstock

Australia's Emissions Reduction Fund is facing allegations of serious mismanagement, with claims millions of taxpayers' dollars have been paid out as carbon credits with no benefit to the environment.

