The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

System changeover blamed for ACT's COVID vaccination gap data

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated March 24 2022 - 5:49am, first published 4:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said there was a system changeover in January and that's why there were gaps in patient vaccination data. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith has blamed a system changeover for major gaps in COVID-19 patient vaccine data but this differed significantly from the reason provided by ACT Health only days before.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.