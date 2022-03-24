Greens push for car-free days, slower speed limits in some areas

Canberrans should be given the option to ride a bicycle without a helmet and the government should try out car-free zones in different parts of the city this year in an effort to promote more active travel, a member of the Greens has said.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
