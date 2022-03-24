The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Greens push for car-free days, slower speed limits in some areas

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
March 24 2022 - 1:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Greens' Jo Clay, who has released an active travel discussion paper. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Canberrans should be given the option to ride a bicycle without a helmet and the government should try out car-free zones in different parts of the city this year in an effort to promote more active travel, a member of the Greens has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.