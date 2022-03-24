The Canberra Times
Medicare boost for endometriosis, prenatal genetic tests for parents

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
March 24 2022 - 11:30am
Endometriosis is estimated to impact more than 800,000 women in Australia. Picture: Shutterstock

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is set to announce a $58 million funding package for endometriosis and $81 million for a new Medicare item for prenatal genetic testing to support couple planning for pregnancy.

