Cotric out of Raiders-Titans clash

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated March 24 2022 - 5:47am, first published 5:00am
Nick Cotric has been ruled out with a quad injury. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The Canberra Raiders injury woes continue with Nick Cotric ruled out with a quad injury.

