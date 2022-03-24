The Canberra Times
Canberra chemist a champion in 'Oscars of small business'

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
March 24 2022 - 6:30pm
Capital Chemist Chisholm owner Rebecca Young and pharmacists Vijay Babu and Lynne Hanbury at the awards ceremony. Picture: Facebook

Three cheers for Capital Chemist Chisholm which was named Champion Pharmacy at the Australian Small Business Champion Awards ceremony in Sydney on the weekend.

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

