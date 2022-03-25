The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Australian country music star John Williamson returns to Canberra

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated March 25 2022 - 6:07am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Williamson performing in 2019. Picture: AAP

After two years of delays, rescheduled tour dates and postponements, John Williamson is finally back on the road and heading to Canberra next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.