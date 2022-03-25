The Canberra Times
ACT woman in her 90s dies with COVID-19

Updated March 25 2022 - 12:38am, first published 12:30am
A woman in her 90s has died with COVID-19 bringing the territory's death toll to 39 since the pandemic began.

Canberra Hospital.
