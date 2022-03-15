The Canberra Times

Pest control | Spiders are on the move

Dawn Rasmussen
By Dawn Rasmussen
Updated March 25 2022 - 12:53am, first published March 15 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SNEAKY: The challenge, should you choose to accept it, is to note and attend to spider welcome mats around your home. Photos: Shutterstock

If you don't mind the odd spider in the bathroom, or a web or two on the window, then look away. But with the weather gone crazy, rest assured spiders are sick of wet and cold living conditions, and they are keen to move into gold class accomodation - your house!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dawn Rasmussen

Dawn Rasmussen

Senior Journalist

I love the writing game. It gets me bouncing out of bed, and dragging my feet at night when I have to finish up for the day. I started at The Bendigo Advertiser as the Creative Services Coordinator, and after many changes, I have ended up with a great 12 years with ACM (love that long service leave too as my secret gardens need tending sometimes). Working from home is tops and I hope I have many more productive times ahead.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.