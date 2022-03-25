The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

Below average wage growth drags down ACT's GST share

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated March 25 2022 - 7:51am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sluggish wage growth in the ACT, primarily a result of an artificial cap on pay rises for federal public servants, will mean the territory is allocated a smaller share of the goods and services tax pool.

Without no-worse-off payments, the ACT would stand to lose out on its share of the GST. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.