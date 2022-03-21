The Canberra Times

Easter Services | Take time to go to church this Easter

Dawn Rasmussen
By Dawn Rasmussen
Updated March 25 2022 - 1:41am, first published March 21 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRANQUIL: Join a congregation for the church service this Easter and take in the ambience and sheer beauty of your local church. Photo: Supplied

The hush of a quiet space, one where you can sit in comfort and know you will be left in peace until you're ready to leave, still resonates no matter how busy our lives become.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dawn Rasmussen

Dawn Rasmussen

Senior Journalist

I love the writing game. It gets me bouncing out of bed, and dragging my feet at night when I have to finish up for the day. I started at The Bendigo Advertiser as the Creative Services Coordinator, and after many changes, I have ended up with a great 12 years with ACM (love that long service leave too as my secret gardens need tending sometimes). Working from home is tops and I hope I have many more productive times ahead.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.