The Canberra Times

Seniors retirement planning | Check your crystal ball

Dawn Rasmussen
By Dawn Rasmussen
Updated March 25 2022 - 2:21am, first published March 21 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NOT WORKING: Retirement can signal lifestyle changes you never thought to factor in. The morning teas and leisurely games of golf, even art classes, may give way to childminding and school pickups perhaps. Photo: Shutterstock

So you think you're ready to retire? It's such a wrench to reshape your entire life, probably something you haven't contemplated since you said "I do".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dawn Rasmussen

Dawn Rasmussen

Senior Journalist

I love the writing game. It gets me bouncing out of bed, and dragging my feet at night when I have to finish up for the day. I started at The Bendigo Advertiser as the Creative Services Coordinator, and after many changes, I have ended up with a great 12 years with ACM (love that long service leave too as my secret gardens need tending sometimes). Working from home is tops and I hope I have many more productive times ahead.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.