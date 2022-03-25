The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra referees to officiate A-League Women's grand final

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
March 25 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra referees Delfina Dimoski, Georgia Ghirardello and Lauren Hargrave will make up half of the A-League Women's referee team at the grand final on Sunday. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

In a historic first,all of Canberra's A-League Women's referees will be officiating the grand final, marking a moment some nine seasons in the making for one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.