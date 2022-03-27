The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Ionize's Andrew Muller on Canberra investing in cyber industry to get young skilled workers

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
March 27 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ionize's Natalya Crouch, Andrew Muller, Michelle Arrowsmith and Ash Rahman. Picture: James Croucher

Canberra is hoping a future leading the nation in cyber security can reverse the tide of young professionals leaving the city, but it still has a ways to go.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.