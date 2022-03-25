The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Grattan Institute, Equality Rights Alliance tell Productivity Commission a federal housing agency is needed to address crisis

Doug Dingwall
By Doug Dingwall
March 25 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A federal agency dedicated to housing is needed for governments to reduce housing stress and homelessness, the government's economic advisory body has been told.

The Productivity Commission is reviewing a federal-state agreement on housing. Picture: Elesa Kurtz
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug Dingwall

Doug Dingwall

Public Service Editor

Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' public service editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity, industrial relations and national security. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.