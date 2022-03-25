The Canberra Times
$52.3 million funding boost for Lifeline

Miriam Webber
March 25 2022
March 25 2022 - 11:30am
Canberra's Lifeline bookfair. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

The federal government has committed $52.3 million in funding over four years to Lifeline, and says the money will meet growing demand for services, build on infrastructure and responsiveness and boost innovation in crisis response, surge capacity and models of care.

