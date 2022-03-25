The federal government has committed $52.3 million in funding over four years to Lifeline, and says the money will meet growing demand for services, build on infrastructure and responsiveness and boost innovation in crisis response, surge capacity and models of care.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.