Canberra's Nikolai Topor-Stanley equals A-League Men's record with 358th match

March 26 2022 - 10:55am
Western United's Nikola Topor-Stanley equalled the most A-League Men's games played on Saturday with his 358th match. Picture: Getty

Canberran Nikolai Topor-Stanley has equalled the most A-League Men's games ever played with his 358th match.

