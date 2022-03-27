The Canberra Times
Caroline Buchanan wins historic first 2022 FMB World Tour women's slopestyle title

Isobel Cootes
Isobel Cootes
March 27 2022 - 5:00am
Canberra's Caroline Buchanan has taken out the first ever women's FMB World Tour slopestyle event. Picture: Getty Images

Canberra's Caroline Buchanan has ticked off another first in the mountain biking world by winning the first ever FMB World Tour women's slopestyle event.

