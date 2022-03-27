The deal recently announced between the Australian and New Zealand governments is a welcome outcome for 450 refugees over the next three years but, like so many actions of the Coalition government, it is too little and too late. The timing of the New Zealand deal shows how much the Morrison government has been playing politics with the lives of refugees. It could have been announced nine years ago, allowing many more people to go to New Zealand in that time, and much suffering to be avoided.
