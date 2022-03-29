The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Cointreau Margarita Kombi serving up at Loquita restaurant in Canberra

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
March 29 2022 - 12:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This pop-up bar on wheels is a retro VW Kombi, serving up delicious margaritas and tacos. Picture: Supplied

You'll be living your best #vanlife when the Cointreau Margarita Kombi rolls into Canberra, parking at Loquita from April 1- 3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.