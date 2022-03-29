The Canberra Times
ACT Supreme Court jury finds Salvatore Incandela guilty of Spence rape

By Blake Foden
Updated March 29 2022 - 2:06am, first published 12:00am
Salvatore Incandela outside court during his trial. Picture: Blake Foden

A concreter accused of raping a woman on a dirt track in Canberra's north has been found guilty and locked up.

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

Canberra Times court reporter

