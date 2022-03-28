The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Two Canberra United Academy products called into Junior Matildas

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated March 28 2022 - 3:35am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra United Academy's Nikita Perry has been chosen for the Junior Matildas camp this week. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Two of Canberra's next generation of footballers have been called into the first Junior Matildas camp in 12-months after COVID-19 put youth national camps on the backburner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.