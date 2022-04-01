How a woman can reclaim her independence

The story starts with Casey, a young woman in Nebraska, "a place of tiny thoughts". Her husband is Moses, the last of the Love family that gives the little town its name and this book its title. He is some 20 years older than Casey and the kind of husband you would not wish on any woman, his cruelty as much based on grim dominance and moody masculinity as on physical violence. For Casey, he is "the husband" and that is how he is identified in the narrative.