Enid Blyton (1897 -1968) was, and is, one of the most prolific and commercially successful children's authors ever. Blyton's books were estimated in 2019 to have sold over 600 million copies, particularly in her numerous series, such as The Famous Five, Noddy, The Secret Seven, The Faraway Tree and Malory Towers. Andrew Maunder, of the School of Humanities at the University of Hertfordshire, notes that in a 2015 poll to find the 50 most inspiring Britons of all time, Blyton was ranked 19th, between Agatha Christie and Queen Victoria!