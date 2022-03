April 4: In an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event at 6pm, Dr Kylie Moore-Gilbert will be conversation with Mark Kenny on her book, The Uncaged Sky, about how she survived 804 days imprisoned in Iran on unsubstantiated charges of espionage, laying bare the complex game of global politics. Cinema Kambri Cultural Centre ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.