Capital Life: What's on in the Canberra arts scene from April 2, 2022

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
April 1 2022 - 1:00pm
Jenny Blake's new solo exhibition at Strathnairn Gallery features 15 small artworks featuring futuristic paintings of unrecognisable and uninhabitable landscapes. Picture: Supplied

Canberra artist Jenny Blake's new solo exhibition is a continuation of her commitment to the subject of climate change with 15 small artworks featuring futuristic paintings of unrecognisable and uninhabitable landscapes, devoid of foliage. The exhibition is on at Strathnairn Arts Gallery 2 in Holt from April 6 to May 1. See: strathnairn.com.au.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

