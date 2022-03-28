The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Subscriber only

Andrew Leigh says alleged threats leading to protection order 'mild' compared to what female colleagues face

Finn McHugh
By Finn McHugh
Updated March 28 2022 - 5:55am, first published 4:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Leigh has been granted a protection order, but says it's "mild" compared to what his female colleagues face. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra-based MP Andrew Leigh has warned his female colleagues are subjected to abuse "which would make a pirate blush", after he was granted a protection order over alleged threats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.