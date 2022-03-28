The Canberra Times
Snake catcher Gavin Smith rescues brown snake that got its head stuck in a soft drink can

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
March 28 2022 - 6:30pm
A brown snake that got its head trapped in a soft drink can has prompted a Canberra expert to urge people to throw rubbish in bins and not on the road - where snakes get entangled in it.

The snake got its head stuck in a discarded can. Picture: Facebook/ACT Snake Removals
