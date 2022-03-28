The Canberra Times
Canberra mother accused of child neglect after neighbour says she jumped fence to 'save' toddler

By Lanie Tindale
March 28 2022 - 6:30pm
A woman has leapt over her neighbour's fence in Canberra to rescue a two-year-old child allegedly left alone with two dogs, the ACT Magistrates Court heard on Monday.

