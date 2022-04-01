Any new entrants into the realm of Australian thriller writing need to jostle their way into an already crowded field. The days when Peter Corris, then Peter Temple, held undisputed sway are long gone. In fiction at least, we live in a country chock-a-block full of serial killers, dysfunctional families, unexplained disappearances, esoteric murder techniques and menacing outback landscapes.
