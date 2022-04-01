I have a small porcelain bowl by Shannon Garson. It is "wrapped" with delicate all-over patterns that resemble the markings of bird feathers. It is a pleasure to turn it around in your hands noting the fluid design of the patterns transmuting, transforming and merging into one another as you find in nature. This concept of conciliating different imagery into one decorative concept is something that is also striking about Garson's work in this exhibition at Beaver Galleries.