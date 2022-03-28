The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

San Cisco on covering Wiggles song H.O.L.D.A.Y. for ReWiggled and their April 2022 Canberra show

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated March 30 2022 - 12:36pm, first published March 28 2022 - 3:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
San Cisco were asked to cover a Wiggles song for the ReWiggled double album. Picture: Duncan Wright

When one sets out on a music career, it's normal to have a wishlist filled with artists you dream to collaborate with.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.