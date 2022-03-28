The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Andrew Barr 'cautiously optimistic' federal Labor can win 2022 federal election

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
March 28 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief Minister Andrew Barr, joined his federal colleagues Alicia Payne and Chris Bowen as they announced a commitment to build community batteries in three Canberra suburbs if Labor wins the election. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Chief Minister Andrew Barr say he's more optimistic about Labor winning the federal election in May than he was before Bill Shorten's shock loss three years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.