The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Come home to the National Folk Festival 2022 in Canberra

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
April 1 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Archie Roach opens the festival with his song Let Love Rule. Picture: Supplied

When creative director Katie Noonan took over the reins of the National Folk Festival in 2021 it was her goal to create an event that felt like home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.