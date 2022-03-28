The Canberra Times
Home/News/Defence

ADF victims of sexual assault rising, not told of military justice outcomes: report

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
March 28 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Defence Force chief General Angus Campbell has been handed a damning report of the operations of the ADF's sexual misconduct and military justice arrangements. Picture: Department of Defence

Cases of sexual assault have continued to rise in Defence's training institutions such as the Australian Defence Force Academy 10 years after the Skype scandal incident involving first year cadets put consent and military sexual misconduct back in national headlines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal parliamentary bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community was what brought me to journalism initially, and I stayed because the stories kept getting more interesting and more important to people's lives. I've been on the campaign trail with US President Barack Obama, and I've covered Defence, public service and international governance.

More from Defence
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.