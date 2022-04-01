The Canberra Times
A glimpse inside Canberra's past

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
April 1 2022 - 1:00pm
As part of this year's Canberra & Region Heritage Festival, three much-loved historic buildings which are usually off-limits to the public are throwing open their doors for rare open days and tours. Don't miss out.

An archaeological excavation at The Duntroon Dairy uncovered 764 artefacts. Picture: Tim the Yowie Man
