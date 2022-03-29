The Canberra Times
Subscriber only

Mitchell Laidlaw pleads guilty to culpable driving charge after killing Sue Salthouse

By Blake Foden
Updated March 29 2022 - 1:48am, first published 1:30am
Mitchell Laidlaw outside court on a previous occasion and, inset, victim Sue Salthouse. Pictures: Blake Foden, Jamila Toderas

A drug-driver has admitted killing highly respected disability advocate Sue Salthouse in a crash on one of the major roads that crosses Lake Burley Griffin.

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

