The Canberra Times
Home/News/Science and technology

Australia experiences second biggest solar and wind shift of any country: Global Electricity Review

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated March 29 2022 - 11:48pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Solar panels at Williamsdale form the southern stretch of the ACT's 'solar highway'. Photo: Lannon Harley/ACT government

Australia's shift to wind and solar energy between 2019 and 2021 was greater than anywhere in the world except the Netherlands, a new report has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Journalist

I am the science and environment reporter. My interest is in how the changing climate will affect our future socially and politically. Contact me with news tips or ideas: alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Science and technology
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.