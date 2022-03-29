The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber • breaking

Canberra Capitals pull out of WNBL finals due to COVID-19 outbreak

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated March 29 2022 - 5:01am, first published 4:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra's finals hopes are in tatters. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Fuming Canberra Capitals players say they have been "backed into a corner" by the WNBL and their title dream shattered by the league's mismanagement of a COVID-19 outbreak.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.