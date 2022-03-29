Long-serving Liberal Party adviser Justin Bassi has been chosen to lead the Australian Strategic Policy Institute as its new executive director.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
